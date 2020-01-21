Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 51: 15 - 21 December 2019

Highlights

• A total of 268 935 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates in week 51.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (62.6%) and acute diarrhea (21.7%).

• A total of 47 cases of suspected measles were reported in week 51, which increased by 74.0% compared to the average of the last three weeks Among them, the blood specimens of 41 cases were collected and tested at the reference laboratory in Damascus. The laboratory result showed all tested negative for measles.

• Five cases of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) were reported in week 51: two cases from Hama, and one case for each in Dar’a, Rural Damascus, and As-Sweida.

• In total, 359 SARI cases were reported during week 51, which increased by 14.3% compared to the average of the last three weeks.