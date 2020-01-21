21 Jan 2020

Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 50: 8 - 14 December 2019

Report
from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Published on 14 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (862.33 KB)

Highlights

• A total of 262 060 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates in week 50.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (62.4%) and acute diarrhea (22.1%).

• 29 suspected measles cases were reported during week 50. Among them, the blood specimens of 22 cases were collected and tested at the reference laboratory in Damascus. The laboratory result showed all tested negative for measles.

• Six acute flaccid paralysis cases were reported in week 50 from Hama (4), Homs (1), and As-Sweida (1).

• A total of 316 cases of SARI were reported and the trend remains upward.

• A significant increase of the cases was observed in Deir-ez-Zor with 1334 case reported in week 50 which increased by 48.1% compared to the average of the last three weeks

