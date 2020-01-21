Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 49: 1 - 7 December 2019

Highlights

• A total of 272 077 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates in week 49.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (65.9%) and acute diarrhea (23.7%).

• 19 suspected measles cases were reported during week 49. Among them, 13 blood specimens of cases were collected and tested at the reference laboratory in Damascus. The laboratory result showed all negative for measles.

• Seven acute flaccid paralysis cases were reported in week 49 from Rural Damascus (2), Aleppo (2), Damascus (1), Hama (1), and Al-Hasakeh (1)

• A total of 286 cases of SARI were reported and the trend remains stable. Most cases reported in Tartous (23.8%), Hama (23.1%), and Damascus (21.7%).