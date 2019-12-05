Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 47 (17 to 23 November, 2019)

Highlights

• During epidemiological week 47 of 2019, 88.9 % of the reporting sites in Al-Hol camp provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS), with 100% of timeliness among those sites providing data.

• A total of 6892 consultations were recorded in 16 health facilities in the camp in week 47.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups remained influenza-like illnesses (56.7%) and acute diarrhea (35.1%). The proportional morbidity of ILI among the total consultation exceeded AD this week.

• An upward trend of suspected chickenpox has been observed since week 42. In total, 30 cases of suspected chickenpox were reported during week 47.