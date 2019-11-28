28 Nov 2019

Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 45 (3rd to 9th of November 2019)

Report
from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
Highlights

• A total of 267 455 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates in week 45.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (62.6%) and acute diarrhea (26.0%).

• 36 suspected measles cases were reported during week 45. The blood specimens of 27 cases were collected and tested at the reference laboratory in Damascus. The laboratory result showed all negative for measles.

• Five acute flaccid paralysis cases were reported in week 45 from Homs, Hama, Damascus and Rural Damascus.

