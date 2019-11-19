Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 44 (27th October to 2nd November 2019)

Highlights

• A total of 253 335 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates in week 44.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (59.9%) and acute diarrhea (27.2%).

• 55 suspected measles cases were reported during week 44. The blood specimens of 51 cases were collected and tested at the reference laboratory in Damascus. The laboratory result showed all the tested cases were negative for measles.

• Three acute flaccid paralysis cases were reported in week 44, each case from Homs, Damascus and Rural Damascus.