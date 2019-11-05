Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 39 (22th to 28th September 2019)

Highlights

• A total of 285 104 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates in week 39.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (55%) and acute diarrhea (30.5%).

• 40 suspected measles cases were reported during week 39. Among them, the blood specimens of 34 cases were collected and tested at the reference laboratory in Damascus. The laboratory confirmed one measles case reported from Aleppo.

• Two acute flaccid paralysis cases were reported, each in Dara’a and Tartous. The stool samples were collected and transported to the polio reference laboratory in Damascus. The all samples tested were negative for poliomyelitis.

• One case of acute watery diarrhea was reported during week 39 from Dara’a. The case is an child under 5 years old. cholera rapid diagnostic test showed negative for vibrio cholerae.