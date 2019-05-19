19 May 2019

Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 18 (28th April to 4th May 2019

Report
from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Published on 19 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.21 MB)

Highlights

  • During epidemiological week 18 of 2019, 1074 out of 1300 active reporting sites (82.5%) in the 14 governorates in Syria provided disease surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS) with 91% timeliness among those sites that reported.

  • A total of 178 482 consultations were recorded in the 14 governorates in week 18.

  • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (53.0%) and acute diarrhea (23.5%).

  • In total, 37 suspected measles cases were reported through EWARS; most of them were from Aleppo, Raqqa and rural Damascus.

