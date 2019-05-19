Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 18 (28th April to 4th May 2019

Highlights

During epidemiological week 18 of 2019, 1074 out of 1300 active reporting sites (82.5%) in the 14 governorates in Syria provided disease surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS) with 91% timeliness among those sites that reported.

A total of 178 482 consultations were recorded in the 14 governorates in week 18.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (53.0%) and acute diarrhea (23.5%).