10 May 2019

Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 17 (21st to 27th April 2019)

Report
from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Published on 27 Apr 2019 View Original
Highlights

  • During epidemiological week 17 of 2019, 1082 out of 1300 active reporting sites (83.23%) in the 14 governorates in Syria provided disease surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS) with 81% timeliness among those sites that reported.

  • A total of 232 950 consultations were recorded in the 14 governorates in week 17.

  • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (61.8%) and acute diarrhea (22.5%).

  • In total, 1458 suspected leishmaniasis cases were reported through EWARS; most of them were from Aleppo, Deir-ezZor and Idleb.

