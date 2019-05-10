Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 17 (21st to 27th April 2019)

Highlights

During epidemiological week 17 of 2019, 1082 out of 1300 active reporting sites (83.23%) in the 14 governorates in Syria provided disease surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS) with 81% timeliness among those sites that reported.

A total of 232 950 consultations were recorded in the 14 governorates in week 17.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (61.8%) and acute diarrhea (22.5%).