Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 16 (14th to 20th April 2019)

Highlights

• During epidemiological week 16 of 2019, 1078 out of 1300 active reporting sites (83.0%) in the 14 governorates in Syria provided disease surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS) with 85% timeliness among those sites that reported.

• A total of 196 748 consultations were recorded in the 14 governorates in week 16.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (62.1%) and acute diarrhea (22.1%).

• From week 1 to week 16 of 2019, there were only five confirmed measles cases. A National Immunization Week was held 21st to 30th April, targeting dropout children under 5 years old.

• In total, 1368 suspected leishmaniasis cases were reported through EWARS; most of them were from Aleppo, Deir-ezZor and Hama.