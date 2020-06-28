Syria: Economic crisis compounds conflict misery as millions face deeper poverty, hunger

watch video

A dramatically deteriorating economic situation, a simmering COVID-19 crisis, the direct or indirect effect of sanctions and ongoing fighting in parts of the country are pushing millions of people in Syria towards deeper poverty and hunger as the tenth anniversary of the conflict approaches.

Syrians’ food security and livelihoods have been particularly affected, in a country where 80% of the population already live below the international poverty line of $1.90 per day.

When ICRC interviewed 125 families across Syria recently, 89% of respondents said their livelihood was negatively impacted in recent months, reporting job loss or a reduction in revenue and alternative sources of income. Day labourers and business owners reported the biggest impact.

“Now, due to the economic situation I have less customers. I used to have about fifty customers a month, now I only have fifteen. And people are not ordering the same amount as before, they’re only buying basic things; they’re not buying sweets and food like before,” said Farida, a widow and a mother of 3 who opened a shop through an ICRC micro-initiative project.

70% of respondents reported having no savings to support themselves, with the remaining 30% having enough savings to tide them over for one month at the most. For those who are still earning, the plunging Syrian pound and increased prices means that many basic goods are unaffordable anyway.

Since March, food prices have soared by 38% nationally. As families struggle to put food on the table, the price of bread doubled across the country and bakeries have been working overtime to meet the increase in demand. Imported goods like rice and sugar doubled or tripled in price, with a litre of vegetable oil now costing more than the average daily wage of a day labourer.

There are huge variations across governorates for many products, with milk and dairy products reportedly increasing by almost 120% in rural Damascus, for example, roughly ten times as much as in other parts of the country. People there and elsewhere told the ICRC of the stress and anxiety of not being able to provide for their families as before.

“We used to buy things at a cheap price,now the prices are over the top. We’re craving tomatoes and onions butwe can’t afford them anymore. Sometimes we manage to buy half a kilo of tomatoes; then me and Um Mohammed take a tomato each, crush it, and put it on bread with salt and eat it, said Khalil Al Falah, a 65-yearold amputee who benefited from ICRC’s micro-economic initiative

More than nine million Syrians are now considered food insecure, an increase of 1.4 million people (20%) in the past year, raising fears of hunger and undernourishment. Today, almost every second person in Syria can’t access or afford enough food in a country that was a self-sufficient, regional exporter of food prior to the conflict.

Note to editors

In May 2020, ICRC’s Economic Security Unit in Syria interviewed 125 households that had been previously supported by the ICRC, representing 875 people, about the economic impact of COVID-19. Market price monitoring was carried out in March and April.

2.The International Committee of the Red Cross is an independent, neutral organization ensuring humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence. It acts in response to emergencies and at the same time promotes respect for international humanitarian law and its implementation in national law.

