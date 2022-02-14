Syria: Displacement in Al-Hasakeh Governorate Situation Report No. 2

HIGHLIGHTS

• Around 90 per cent of 45,000 people displaced during the recent hostilities have returned to their homes in Ghweiran and Al Zouhour.

• Twenty families remain at one collective centre and a further 400 families are displaced in host communities, unable to return due to damage to homes and lack of public services in their areas.

• Significant damage to public and private infrastructure and services has been reported as authorities continue to conduct assessments in affected neighbourhoods.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 8 February, over 90 per cent (42,000) out of the 45,000 people displaced by hostilities in Al-Hasakeh city have returned to their homes. This follows the end of hostilities in and around Al Sin’a Prison complex on 31 January, although security and search operations continue. Returns have primarily been to the southern neighbourhoods of Ghweiran and Al Zouhour. As of 6 February, only one collective centre, Al Ball, continues to host approximately 20 households (100 people). A further 2,000 people are estimated to be living in host communities. The main obstacles to return include the damage or destruction of homes, shortage of basic services and food items, and restrictions on movement due to ongoing security operations. The Department of Social Affairs and Labour (DoSAL) is planning to open temporary shelters in Ghweiran to accommodate families whose homes are destroyed, contingent on improved humanitarian access.

On 2 February, DoSAL conducted an assessment in Ghweiran to identify the scale of damage to public and private infrastructure. Twenty homes, several buildings at the University of Al Furat (Faculties of Economics and Civil Engineering), agricultural silos, a vocational training centre and Al-Basel bakery are classified as destroyed. The results of the assessment will be shared in the coming days. The destruction of the university buildings and ongoing security issues reportedly disrupted scheduled examinations.