Syria: Displacement in Al-Hasakeh Governorate Situation Report No. 1 (21 to 31 January 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Syria in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 21 to 31 January 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

The security situation in Al-Hasakeh city has improved and 32,500 people are reported to have returned to their homes in Al Zouhour and Ghweiran neighbourhoods.

About 11,000 people remain displaced in host communities and about 1,400 people are sheltering in four collective centres.

Humanitarian actors negotiated access and easing of restrictions on movement of humanitarian supplies in Al-Hasakeh city. However, some access challenges are still being reported across lines of control.

On 29 January, 28 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies that were stranded en-route to Qamishli arrived at their destinations.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 31 January, humanitarian partners and the Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor (DoSAL) reported that over 6,500 households (about 32,500 people) have returned to their homes in the southern neighbourhoods of Ghweiran and Al Zouhour in Al-Hasakeh city following improved security in the city. This includes 1,500 households (7,500 people) from Government of Syria (GoS)-controlled areas and 5,000 households (25,000 people) from areas controlled by local authorities.

An estimated 296 households (1,480 people) are still hosted in four collective centres: Al Bal restaurant and Osman Ibn Afnan mosque in GoS-controlled areas and Al- Mustafa mosque and Musab Ibn Umair mosque in areas controlled by local authorities. Walid Nawfal School, Bab Al Harah café, Al Himah centre and Al Dakhil mosque are no longer collective centers. On 31 January, the curfew in Al-Hasakeh city and rural areas controlled by local authorities was reduced to 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. On the same day, DoSAL informed protection actors that it will organize a verification exercise for people living at the Osman Ibn Afnan mosque.

While the security situation has improved, security operations by local authorities, restrictions on movement and lack of public services reportedly continue to deter returns. Partners are reporting late approvals or delays at checkpoints between areas controlled by GoS and local authorities. As of 31 January, some partners were unable to access the two collective centres in areas controlled by local authorities despite having the necessary authorization documents.

Protection Sector partners report the presence of many female-headed households and other vulnerable groups at collective centers who are experiencing multiple protection risks. The humanitarian situation remains challenging, with high needs for food, water and electricity. Medical services, including reproductive health and primary care, are being offered through mobile and static teams. However, over-crowding, cold temperatures, poor sanitary conditions and bad ventilation have resulted in increasing health issues, including respiratory and other infections.

About 11,000 displaced people are estimated to be living with host communities although partners are unable to validate numbers, locations and needs due to limited access, lack of capacity or restrictions on movement. Destruction of public infrastructure and services are reported in Ghweiran and Al Zouhour neighbourhoods, although the scale is not yet known. There are also reports of shortages of food and essential items in local markets due to disruptions to supply chains. Despite over 13,000 school-aged children being displaced, the situation has not affected the school year, as the mid-term break was extended by the Ministry of Education to 30 January due to adverse weather conditions (further extended to 31 January due to the curfew).

Areesha and Al Hol camps were most affected by the crisis and resulting curfew, as the main road to Areesha is through Ghweiran neighbourhood and extra security measures were implemented at Al Hol. On 31 January, some organizations resumed regular programming at Al Hol and delivery of humanitarian supplies is returning to normal. On 1 February, the Areesha camp management plan to access the camp using alternative routes.