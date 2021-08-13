Syria

Syria: Developments in north-west Syria and Ras Al Ain - Tell Abiad, Situation Report No. 29, July 2021

Key figures

  • 2.8 M displaced people in north-west Syria

  • 26,679 confirmed COVID-19 cases (9 August 2021)

  • 1.7M Internally displaced people in IDP sites

  • 316 trucks of UN assistance transshipped in July

Highlights

  • The UN Security Council on 9 July renewed a resolution enabling cross-border humanitarian assistance to north-west Syria.

  • The Syrian Pound (SYP) remained stable in July, but the economic crisis continues to drive humanitarian needs. More than 90 percent of people live below the poverty line.

  • Reflecting the local impact of the global climate crisis, since autumn 2020, unseasonably low levels of rainfall are contributing to water shortages and low agricultural production.

  • More than 1 million children are estimated to be out of school out of a population of 1.7 million school-aged children.

