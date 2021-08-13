Syria: Developments in north-west Syria and Ras Al Ain - Tell Abiad, Situation Report No. 29, July 2021

Key figures

Highlights

The UN Security Council on 9 July renewed a resolution enabling cross-border humanitarian assistance to north-west Syria.

The Syrian Pound (SYP) remained stable in July, but the economic crisis continues to drive humanitarian needs. More than 90 percent of people live below the poverty line.

Reflecting the local impact of the global climate crisis, since autumn 2020, unseasonably low levels of rainfall are contributing to water shortages and low agricultural production.