Syria
Syria: Developments in north-west Syria and Ras Al Ain - Tell Abiad, Situation Report No. 29, July 2021
Attachments
Key figures
2.8 M displaced people in north-west Syria
26,679 confirmed COVID-19 cases (9 August 2021)
1.7M Internally displaced people in IDP sites
316 trucks of UN assistance transshipped in July
Highlights
The UN Security Council on 9 July renewed a resolution enabling cross-border humanitarian assistance to north-west Syria.
The Syrian Pound (SYP) remained stable in July, but the economic crisis continues to drive humanitarian needs. More than 90 percent of people live below the poverty line.
Reflecting the local impact of the global climate crisis, since autumn 2020, unseasonably low levels of rainfall are contributing to water shortages and low agricultural production.
More than 1 million children are estimated to be out of school out of a population of 1.7 million school-aged children.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.