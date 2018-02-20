Syria: Deir-ez-Zor: Sub-district Profiles, February 2018

Background

Since mid-2017, ongoing conflict has led to displacement from and within Deirez-Zor governorate, totalling an estimated 230,000 persons from July to mid-December. The recent de-escalation of conflict in parts of the governorate has allowed limited humanitarian access for the first time since 2014. However, there are still significant access and security limitations, and actors face substantial information gaps in terms of the location and priority needs of non-displaced residents, returnees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), in both the host community and informal sites in Deir-ez-Zor governorate. In order to address these gaps, REACH has conducted an assessment aiming to provide an overview of the location and humanitarian situation of these different population groups.

Assessed locations are clustered along three main transects of the Euphrates and Khabour river (see map).

Methodology

Data collection comprised two stages. The first stage was an initial assessment identifying the main populated areas and population estimates across the governorate, with data collected between 31 January and 4 February 2018. This was followed by a community-level multi-sectoral assessment on the humanitarian situation, with data collected between 7 and 13 February 2018. In each stage, data was collected using 89 remote Key Informant (KI) interviews with a resident from each location. Different tools were used to assess communities and informal settlements.

Whilst efforts were made to cover as many locations as possible, assessed sites and communities were selected on the basis of their accessibility and should not be considered as a fully comprehensive list. Information should only be considered as relevant to the time of data collection, given the dynamic situation. Findings are not statistically representative and should be considered as indicative only, particularly as they are aggregated across locations between which the sectoral situation may vary.