29 Jun 2018

Syria: Deir-ez-Zor: Situation Overview and Sub-district Profiles, June 2018

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 29 Jun 2018
Background

Since mid-2017, ongoing conflict has led to displacement from and within Deir-ez-Zor governorate, totalling an estimated 230,000 persons from July to midDecember.1 While there had been de-escalation in some parts of the governorate in early 2018, renewed sustained conflict and related violence between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the group known as Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) as well as sporadic clashes between SDF and Government of Syria (GoS) are precipitating further displacement and exacerbating already-severe humanitarian conditions. Following previous assessments in February and April 2018, REACH recently conducted another rapid needs assessment to address information gaps and to provide an overview of the location and humanitarian situation of different population groups. Assessed locations are clustered along three main transects of the Euphrates and Khabour river

Methodology

Overall, 112 locations in Deir-ez-Zor governorate were assessed between 4 and 11 June 2018 through remote Key Informant (KI) interviews, with a minimum of three KIs per assessed community and one KI per informal site. Different tools were used to assess communities and informal sites to identify population estimates and multi-sectoral needs.

Whilst efforts were made to cover as many locations as possible, assessed sites and communities were selected on the basis of their accessibility and should not be considered as a fully comprehensive list. Information should only be considered as relevant to the time of data collection, given the dynamic situation in the governorate. Findings are not statistically representative and should be considered as indicative only, particularly as they are aggregated across locations between which the sectoral situation may vary.

