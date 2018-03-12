Syria - Deir-ez-Zor City WFP Assessment (Food Security Update: February 2018)

KEY POINTS

The overall food security situation in Deir-ez-Zor city has relatively improved after the lifting of the siege (September 2017) due to better commercial flows into the city, increased food availability and reduced food prices.

Since September 2017, reports of people adopting severe coping strategies, mortality among new born babies, severe malnutrition cases and petty crimes for food (theft and burglaries from homes and warehouses) have significantly decreased. Moreover, the prevalence and frequency of practicing other negative coping mechanisms have declined especially for skipping days without eating and sleeping hungry. The situation however remains precarious due to the increasing influx of returnees and the limited available livelihood options.

Market functionality was identified to be weak in Deir-ez-Zor city due to traders’ lack of capital and consumers’ low cash liquidity which resulted in limited food stock in the market. Key wholesalers reported that most of the warehouses in Deir-ez-Zor are empty as traders cannot afford to buy more than their daily sales levels.

Despite the relative improvement in food accessibility, the daily diet for the majority of the population in Deirez-Zor city, is limited. A typical diet is largely based on starch foods and pulses while financial access to nutritious and fresh food items was identified to be poor, likely resulting in the many cases of night blindness among children, a condition exacerbated by deficiency in vitamin A.