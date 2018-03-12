Syria - Deir-ez-Zor City WFP Assessment (Food Security Update: February 2018)
KEY POINTS
The overall food security situation in Deir-ez-Zor city has relatively improved after the lifting of the siege (September 2017) due to better commercial flows into the city, increased food availability and reduced food prices.
Since September 2017, reports of people adopting severe coping strategies, mortality among new born babies, severe malnutrition cases and petty crimes for food (theft and burglaries from homes and warehouses) have significantly decreased. Moreover, the prevalence and frequency of practicing other negative coping mechanisms have declined especially for skipping days without eating and sleeping hungry. The situation however remains precarious due to the increasing influx of returnees and the limited available livelihood options.
Market functionality was identified to be weak in Deir-ez-Zor city due to traders’ lack of capital and consumers’ low cash liquidity which resulted in limited food stock in the market. Key wholesalers reported that most of the warehouses in Deir-ez-Zor are empty as traders cannot afford to buy more than their daily sales levels.
Despite the relative improvement in food accessibility, the daily diet for the majority of the population in Deirez-Zor city, is limited. A typical diet is largely based on starch foods and pulses while financial access to nutritious and fresh food items was identified to be poor, likely resulting in the many cases of night blindness among children, a condition exacerbated by deficiency in vitamin A.
Due to the protracted years of besiegement and intensified offensive, the level of devastation and destruction of infrastructure in Deir-ez-Zor city is very high. As a result, areas conducive for accommodation are few and many returnees and IDP households are living together in tight spaces and under poor living conditions.
Moreover, many bakeries, schools and medical centres remain out of service and generators are the only source of electricity for the entire city.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Conduct a representative food security assessment in Deir-ez-Zor city to identify the food insecure prevalence level, better identify the needs and explore possible areas for WFP future interventions.
Continue providing general food assistance for returnees, IDPs and highly vulnerable residents. Commence beneficiary targeting using WFP’s vulnerability criteria.
Coordinate closely with NGOs and government ministries in the city to review scenarios for supporting livelihood based programs such as to rehabilitate and support bakeries and restore clean water sources in the city.
Targeted nutritious food interventions to be provided for those people found to be acutely malnourished in addition to school feeding and back to school programs to be started.
WFP is advocating for interventions from other agencies regarding WASH, Education, Shelter, Protection a