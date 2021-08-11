Syria
Syria - Dara’a Emergency (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, DG ECHO Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2021)
- The situation in Dara’a in Southern Syria remains tense with an estimated population of 55,000 people in Dara’a al-Balad under siege since 24 June. Some 24,000 internally displaced people reside with relatives and host communities and in four collective centres.
- While humanitarian actors are attempting to respond to the emergency needs within the framework of ongoing programs, mainly through local partners and local relief committees, humanitarian access remains limited.
- The Humanitarian Coordinator has requested access to Dara’a on behalf of the UN and Damascus based INGOs. It is important for the humanitarian community to continue advocating with all parties of the conflict to facilitate humanitarian access, and to rapidly scale-up capacity to deliver emergency assistance in the governorate and in the southern provinces more broadly.