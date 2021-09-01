Syria – Dara’a emergency (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, DG ECHO partners, Amnesty International) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2021)

The situation in Dara’a al-Balad and other parts of Dara’a governorate has worsened since 28 August. This is described as the most intense escalation since late July. There are reports of bombardment and indirect fire attacks.

Around 38,600 people including 15,000 women and 20,400 children have been displaced, this also includes some 330 Palestine refugee families. Around 1,500 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs are accommodated in 7 collective shelters in Dara’a city.

Some 20,000 people remain inside Dara’a city under de facto siege since more than two months. Access to food, water and medication is restricted, especially as the only medical point was shut down after being hit by shelling.

Humanitarian organisations, including DG ECHO partners, have responded to the needs of the newly-displaced but access remains highly restricted. The Humanitarian Coordinator’s request for a humanitarian convoy has so far not been granted.