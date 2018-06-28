Syria cVDPV2 Outbreak Situation Report # 40 - June 2018 Issue

Key highlights

No new cases of cVDPV2 have been reported in 2018. Nine months have passed since the last case was reported from Boukamal district, Deir Ez-Zor governorate (the date of onset of paralysis - 21 September 2017). The total number of cVDPV2 cases remains 74.

In an effort to heighten population immunity against type-2 among high risk populations, more than 5,000 children aged 2-23 months have received inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) in newly accessible areas of East Ghouta. In addition, a total of 33,836 children under five years of age have received bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV). 23 vaccination teams were deployed between March and May 2018 through fixed centres and mobile clinics that also provided other routine immunization.

WHO has supported further upgrades to the Syrian National Polio Laboratory, to improve the poliovirus diagnostic capacity. Seven national technical staff were trained on Intratypic Differentiation (ITD) of poliovirus samples, which will allow for more comprehensive testing and faster identification of results.

All empty and expired unopened vials of monovalent oral polio vaccine type-2 (mOPV2) have been destroyed according to global guidelines, under the direct supervision of WHO staff in country. In addition, all type-2 poliovirus specimens available in the National Polio Laboratory (NPL) have also been destroyed in the Central Public Health Lab in the presence of WHO and NPL staff.