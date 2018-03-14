Syria cVDPV2 Outbreak Situation Report # 37 - 13 March 2018

Key highlights

No new cases of cVDPV2 have been reported in 2018. The most recent case (by date of onset of paralysis) is 21 September 2017 from Boukamal district, Deir Ez-Zor governorate. The total number of cVDPV2 cases remains 74.

A nationwide immunization round utilizing bivalent OPV (bOPV) is ongoing in 13 governorates in Syria. The campaign aims to reach 2.4 million children aged less than 5 years.

Immunization activities utilizing inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) are ongoing in accessible areas of Aleppo governorate; a total of 5,427 children were reported vaccinated with IPV in Ein Arab district (Kobani). This is the first vaccination campaign to reach the area in two years.

IPV immunization activities have commenced in Tell Abyad district, Raqqa governorate aiming to reach 6,500 children aged 2-23 months through fixed vaccination centers. Skilled vaccinator teams from Ein Arab are helping to implement the round. Moreover, a total of 1,458 children aged 2-23 months were reported vaccinated in Ein Eisa camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) during recent vaccination activities.