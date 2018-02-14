14 Feb 2018

Syria cVDPV2 Outbreak Situation Report #34 - 13 February 2018

from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Key highlights

  • No new cases of cVDPV2 were reported this week. The total number of cVDPV2 cases remains 74. The most recent case (by date of onset of paralysis) is 21 September 2017 from Boukamal district, Deir Ez-Zor governorate.

  • An inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) immunization round has successfully concluded in Damascus and Hasakah governorates, parts of Aleppo governorate and Jurmana district of rural Damascus as part of the second phase of the outbreak response. A total of 233,518 children aged 2-23 months received IPV, representing 71% of the estimated target. Activities are ongoing in accessible areas of Aleppo governorate.

  • A total of 1,456 children under 5 years have received mOPV2 in Hasakah governorate during the IPV vaccination round, as part of special strategies to reach children who were missed by mOPV2 vaccination in January.

  • Independent post campaign monitoring of the IPV campaign is ongoing in all areas that have completed the vaccination round.

  • The Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (IHR) was briefed this week on the cVDPV2 outbreak in Syria and the response to date.

  • An orientation session was held this week with Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to strengthen the coordination and to refresh training on reporting of vaccine preventable diseases in inaccessible areas. SARC has been supporting the implementation of immunization activities for outbreak response, routine immunization and AFP surveillance.

