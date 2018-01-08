Syria cVDPV2 Outbreak Situation Report #28 - 3 January 2018

Key highlights

The second phase of the outbreak response will utilize mOPV2 and IPV in two additional immunization rounds through house-to-house and fixed center vaccination strategy.

Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners continue to support the Syrian Ministry of Health as the planning process moves forward for the second phase of the outbreak response.

The most recent case (by date of onset of paralysis) is 21 September 2017 from Boukamal district, Deir Ez-Zor governorate.

No new cases of cVDPV2 were reported this week. The total number of cVDPV2 cases remains 74.

Immunization response

In addition, World Health Organization and UNICEF have coordinated with the Government of Syria and local authorities to reach children aged 2-23 months with IPV in infected and high risk areas of Deir Ez-Zor, Raqqa, Aleppo, Idleb, Hama and Homs governorates and areas of Damascus, Rural Damascus and Hasakah.

More than 350,000 resident, refugee and internally displaced children have been reached with mOPV2 through two mass vaccination rounds in Deir Ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates since the start of the outbreak.

 Senior Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) staff are working together with outbreak response teams to prepare for upcoming phase two vaccination activities. Teams are revising and updating microplans to ensure population movements are accounted for and newly accessible areas are included. There has also been mapping of roads for transporting vaccines and centers for vaccine distribution.

UNICEF-supported cold chain inventory is completed for Aleppo, Idleb and Hama and is in process for Homs. As per the available information, a total of 159 health facilities were visited and 733 pieces of equipment were assessed.

Processing of the shipment of 815,000 doses of mOPV2 for the second phase of the response is underway.

Communication for Development (C4D) and social mobilization plans for the second phase of outbreak response are being finalized.

Coordination and surge support

Surveillance summary

In 2017, Syria and all governorates but four are meeting both key indicators for AFP surveillance: 3* or more non-polio AFP cases per 100,000 children below 15 years of age, and 80 percent or above AFP cases with adequate specimens. Deir Ez-Zor (76%), Raqqa (71%), Rural Damascus (76%) and Swieda (63%) are missing the 80% target for stool adequacy. (*NB: In an outbreak setting, the target is 3 or more non-polio AFP cases per 100,000 children below 15 years).

The total number of AFP cases detected in Deir Ez-Zor governorate since the beginning of 2017 is 155 (108 from Mayadeen, 20 from Deir Ez-Zor, and 27 from Boukamal districts). Raqqa governorate has reported 26 AFP cases (11 from Raqqa, 13 from Tell Abyad, and 2 from Thawra districts). Homs governorate has reported 48 AFP cases (23 from Homs city, 20 from Rastan, 1 from Tadmour, 1 from Moukahrram and 3 from Talkalakh districts).

There are two poliovirus type-2 isolates pending for genomic sequencing ̶ one each from Deir Ez-Zor and Aleppo governorates.

Activities to strengthen AFP surveillance are ongoing. Contact sampling from all AFP cases continues and stool samples are being taken from healthy children arriving from known infected areas as well as from silent districts (districts that have not reported AFP cases in 2017). In addition, physicians operating in camps in Raqqa and Hasakah governorates are being sensitized on reporting of AFP cases.