Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund: Second Reserve Allocation - COVID-19 Response - As of 13 July 2020

In April, the Fund launched a dedicated allocation of $20.5 million as part of the SCHF strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to complement ongoing efforts embedded in other allocation. The projects funded under this allocation directly contributes to the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan (PRP) for northwest Syria. The allocation supports the procurement of critical supplies, including PPEs for humanitarian organizations. The SCHF adopted the Flexibility Guidelines to rapidly adapt to the new working environment and to respond efficiently and support partners. With the extended flexibility, the SCHF allocated $1.3 million to the COVID-19 response by reprogramming of ongoing WASH interventions by granting for the first-time cost-extension.