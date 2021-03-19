Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF) Risk Management Framework, February 2021 (updated)

OVERVIEW

Risk management is an essential component of Country Based Pooled Funds’ (CBPFs) accountability, as emphasized in OCHA’s global guidelines and policy instruction;

Each CBPF develops and regularly updates a tailored Risk Management Framework (RMF) to ensure that priority risks are identified and mitigated across the different phases of the programme cycle;

The methodology followed identifies SCHF-related risks and various control mechanisms required to manage them.

It further defines the fund risk level and spells out residual risks to inform decision-making with a strong knowledge of potential impacts;

The SCHF RMF broadens the definition of risk beyond programmatic and financial risks associated with partners and identifies key external risk factors that may impact the fund in the context of Syria cross-border humanitarian operations;

This framework was updated after a thorough review process including a risk identification process and review by the Advisory Board (AB) in February 2021. The previous update dates back to April 2020.