Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund: Quarterly Dashboard - Q2 2021 (As of 15 July 2021)

During the first half of 2021, the SCHF launched four allocations: one standard and three in million US$ reserves. The second reserve allocation was activated to ensure a level of preparedness in the event of a non-renewal of the UN Security Council Resolution 2533. Similarly, the third reserve allocation enabled critical support to vulnerable households in anticipation of winter needs, flood prevention and critical gaps. The second quarter saw more contributions from donors, reflecting a continued commitment to address the humanitarian needs in northwest Syria. The SCHF 2020 Annual Report was published on 1 June (available here). The SCHF also launched the disability inclusion pilot to strengthen meaningful engagement of people with disabilities in SCHF projects.