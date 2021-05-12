Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund: Quarterly Dashboard - Q1 2021 (As of 31 March 2021)

In 2020, the SCHF allocated $185.9 million, targeting 2.4 million people in northwest Syria. The SCHF started 2021 with a carry-over of $16.8 million and noting the ongoing humanitarian needs in northwest Syria, have launched its First Standard Allocation (SA1) in March, with an indicative envelope of $85 millions for 10 clusters. The focus of the 2021 SA1 is upgrading IDP sites to ensure safe access and dignified living conditions, provide critical humanitarian assistance particularly in underserved areas and enhancing resilience through supporting livelihoods opportunities. The same month, the SCHF launched the First Reserve Allocation to enable logistical and coordination support for the cross-border response. In line with the 2021 SA1, the SCHF has updated its Operational Manual to support SCHF eligible partners in the design and drafting of their proposals.The SCHF Advisory Board met twice during the first quarter and the SCHF 2020 Annual Report was prepared, with a planned launch in May.