Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund Programme Manual, November 2020

Introduction

This Programme manual has been developed by the team of the Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF) to the attention of its partners. The manual was initially published in May 2020 and updated in November 2020. It is aimed to group all the programmatic and financial guidance in one place for easy reference to support the continuous development and strengthening of quality programming of SCHF-funded projects.

Striving for projects programmatic quality and accountability is an important responsibility shared with SCHF partners towards the population we serve in Syria. This ensures that the aid delivered on the ground is as relevant and efficient as possible and achieves the best results on people’s lives.

Partners are encouraged to use this guide as a reference to manage their interventions throughout the programme cycle of any SCHF funded projects. It should start from the initial stage of the project design and stop once the project is closed. Partners are also encouraged to seek and adhere to technical guidance prepared and published by the Clusters on the Humanitarian Response website.

This guide is a pilot and will be regularly revised and augmented. Partners are encouraged to share their recommendations and feedback by email (info-schf@un.org) and during the training session delivered by the SCHF team.