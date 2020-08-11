Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund: First Standard Allocation 2020 - As of 13 July 2020

In May 2020, the SCHF launched its largest Standard Allocation. A total of $81.4 million was allocated to continue essential life-saving services and allow dignified living conditions for the most vulnerable people in northwest Syria. The SCHF allocated 63 per cent of the direct funding to Syrian NGOs through 34 partners implementing 75 projects across northwest Syria. In line with inter-sectoral needs assessments, the allocation addresses critical gaps in access to shelter, basic services and food. During the allocation, thanks to generous and timely donors’ contributions, an additional $2.4 million topped-up the initial funding envelope to address critical gaps in food security, protection and education. 74 per cent of the projects funded under this allocation are designed to support to the prevention, preparedness and response of the COVID-19 virus.