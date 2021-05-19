Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund Factsheet, February 2021

At a glance

The Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF) is a multidonor Country Based Pooled Fund (CBPF) established in 2014 following the UN Security Council Resolutions 2139 and 2165 in view of the magnitude and complexity of the Syria crisis.

The SCHF enables humanitarian partners, particularly Syrian organisations to expand and support the delivery of humanitarian assistance across border and conflict lines. The SCHF supports projects and activities in line with the Syrian Arab Republic Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and the Fund’s Operational Manual.

The main objective of the SCHF is to provide predictable, timely and consistent resources to partners thereby expanding the delivery of humanitarian assistance to support life-saving and life sustaining activities, focusing on most urgent needs and filling critical gaps. In doing so, the SCHF seeks to improve the relevance and coherence of humanitarian response by strategically funding underfunded priorities and underserved areas as identified in the HRP framework.

Cross-border humanitarian assistance

Previously known as the Turkey Humanitarian Fund for Syria (THF), the Fund changed its name in 2019 to better capture the nature of the Fund’s activities: to provide cross-border assistance into Syria. The Fund’s scope and objective remain unchanged.

In 2020, the Fund has received $155 million from 15 donors and allocated $185.9 million. This enabled the SCHF to address some of the most critical and urgent needs in northwest Syria. All contributions are reported on the SCHF public online platform: http://gms.unocha.org/bi

Under the leadership of the Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator (DRHC), the Fund’s priorities for standard allocations are decided in consultation with the SCHF Advisory Board and clusters. In emergency situations, the DRHC decides in consultation with the AB and the cluster coordinators on the main priorities for a reserve allocation, based on assessments and operational readiness.