Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund: 2022 First Standard Allocation

ALLOCATION STRATEGIC STATEMENT

Launched by the Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator (DRHC) on 27 April 2022, in consultation with the SCHF Advisory Board and the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), the 2022 first Standard Allocation successfully channeled $86.4M to 66 projects across nine sectors, in support of assistance to 2.2M people in north-west Syria. After nearly 11 years of conflict, the SCHF remains a critical source of funding for life-saving interventions in under-served and high-needs areas, with a focus on promoting localization.

Building on efforts made in previous SCHF allocations, dignified shelter and education were prioritized in this allocation due to the increasingly dire shelter conditions confronted by displaced families and the growing number of children in north-west Syria, with limited or no access to education services and opportunities. Recognizing the multi-layered vulnerabilities faced by many IDPs and host communities, shelter and education projects are integrated with other relevant sectors to ensure a comprehensive and coherent humanitarian response. Emphasis was placed on interventions aiming to enhance resiliency of conflict-affected population at individual and community level through the provision of income - generating and livelihoods opportunities.

This allocation saw greater promotion of the centrality of protection and support to persons with disability, gender, and accountability to affected populations within the project design and planning. Use of Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) are also highly evident in a number of selected projects amounting to 35 percent. The allocation process was completed in a record-time of 41 days - an achievement made possible through the active participation of 108 members of Strategic Review Committee (SRC), with female members representing 42 percent.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding the UNSCR Resolution 2858, selected projects demonstrated realistic and viable exit strategies, transition, and closure steps.