Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund: 2022 First Standard Allocation Strategy

Section 1: Strategic Statement

The substantial increase of people in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of continued conflict and deteriorating socioeconomic and living conditions in northwest Syria remains a key consideration for the mobilization of funds and provision of life-saving actions under the Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund. Given this context, and with no political resolution in sight and a global decline in funds, balancing the use of limited resources against a background of increasing humanitarian needs remains critical. To this end, positioning this allocation vis-à-vis selected strategic priorities was undertaken, with information submitted by all cluster coordinators. Building on previous SCHF allocations, and achievements identified in the 2021 Cumulative Dashboard, the 2022 first Standard Allocation intends to release US$50 million to address acute needs in underfunded and high-need sectors of northwest Syria, in line with the vision of the Deputy Resident Humanitarian Coordinator to provide safer and dignified shelter solutions as well as facilitating access to education for thousands of children who are out of school. Noting the various investments already made on early recovery response from previous SCHF allocations, this allocation will continue strengthening self-reliance and resilience of affected communities through integrated project interventions. Strategic cross-cutting elements including gender, protection, and accountability to ensure inclusive programming and response will be expected of projects under this allocation.

Section 2: Humanitarian Context

Syria remains a complex humanitarian and protection crisis compounded by over ten years of hostilities, protracted displacements and prolonged consequences including destruction of civilian infrastructure and violation of international humanitarian and human rights law. Armed hostilities, airstrikes and shelling continues to persist daily in northwest Syria. Macro-economic conditions continued to deteriorate and appear to be worsening, evident in the sharp currency devaluation, soaring prices, increasing domestic dent and widespread losses in livelihoods. Since 2011, the Syrian Pound has undergone a 70-fold depreciation. As of January 2022, close to 1.7 million people are living across 1,401 IDP sites in NW Syria. For over ten years, humanitarian programming has predominantly focused on emergency life-saving responses, vital as an emergency response measure. Given the protracted crisis, the humanitarian context has evolved and there is need for humanitarian response to focus more on dignified living conditions.

The massive displacements combined with the inadequacy of IDP sites and extreme living conditions, especially during winter, has become a major humanitarian concern. IDP sites have critical levels of overcrowding where 86% of IDPs are living in critical density situations. Overcrowding, lack of privacy and forced to share shelters with non-family members increases risks for women and girls. Young children and older people are particularly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions. Sites also lack essential services such as drainage and sewage infrastructure and electricity. Every year, sites are flooded, leading to the destruction of homes and access to roads.

Remaining infrastructures are often extensively damaged and strained from years of operating at high capacity due to increasing demand, limited or no maintenance to conduct repairs. Schools and health facilities have suffered immensely, both as a result of attacks and collateral damage. Alongside destruction to communal infrastructure, many continue to live in damaged and unsafe shelter. Women and girls will continue to be disproportionately affected by GBV, considering the lack of functional entities to guarantee women and girls’ rights. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has added further strain to an already fragile healthcare system. Combined with already precarious economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed the population of NWS deeper into unemployment, forcing further household income losses, restrictions to education opportunities and increase relianton negative coping mechanisms. Water levels of the Euphrates River remain critically low, limiting the access to water for domestic, and communal use, including water needed for agriculture harvesting and hydroelectricity generation.