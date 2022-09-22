Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund: 2022 First Reserve Allocation Strategy

Section 1: Strategic Statement

In northwest Syria (NWS), over 2.8 million people remain displaced, and 1.8 million people are living in 1,400 IDP sites and camps, often lacking adequate shelter, infrastructure, and basic services. The needs of people in northwest Syria are expected to be much higher during the upcoming winter season as winter and floods usually result in serious humanitarian impact on people’s lives, wellbeing and access to essential services. On 12 July 2022, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2642 (2022) extending UN cross‐border aid from Türkiye to north‐west Syria until 10 January 2023.

On 19 September 2022 during the SCHF Advisory Board meeting the Deputy Resident Humanitarian Coordinator (DRHC) launched the first Reserve Allocation, valued of US$ 25 million, aiming to support the following priorities:

Prepositioning of essential core relief items;

Provision of cash and/or voucher assistance (CVA) towards a timely preparedness and response for winterization and flood.

The SCHF first Reserve Allocation aims to strengthen emergency preparedness addressing critical needs in northwest Syria in preparation of winter interventions, in accordance with the 6‐month mandate of the UNSCR 2642. This allocation aims to strategically preposition supplies in northwest Syria allowing humanitarian partners to respond faster, better, and more efficiently. Complementing UN Agencies continuity and contingency planning, as well as requirements of the ICCG “Winterization and Flooding Preparedness and Response Plan”, the allocation will prioritize procurement and crossline delivery of winter items (winterized non‐food items, tents), life‐saving medical supplies to sustain primary and secondary health facilities, in addition to provision of cash and voucher assistance towards a timely winterization and emergency preparation and response. Due to a potential large scale cholera outbreak in the Whole of Syria (WoS) special focus will be provided to prepositioning core relief items for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Health, Food Security and Livelihoods and Nutrition, which could assist future longer‐term cholera mitigation interventions. In anticipation of the WoS Cholera Preparedness and Response Plan this Reserve Allocation can provide additional support for WASH and Health interventions, following the strategic guidance and approval of the DRHC.

Partner activities are expected to start in October, allowing assistance to be in place prior to the UNSCR vote; in this perspective, the allocation will prioritize the preselected organisations to provide the assistance, with an intended catalytic effect on the wider donor and humanitarian community.