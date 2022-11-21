Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund: 2022 First Reserve Allocation

ALLOCATION STRATEGIC STATEMENT

The 2022 Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF) first Reserve Allocation (RA1) “Early action for lifesaving response in northwest Syria” was launched on 19 September 2022, with an indicative envelope of US$25 million.

The RA1 aims to strengthen emergency preparedness addressing critical needs in northwest Syria, and preparation of winter interventions, in accordance with the 6-month mandate of the UNSCR 2642. Prepositioning supplies in northwest Syria will allow humanitarian partners to respond faster, better, and more efficiently, complementing UN Agencies continuity and contingency planning, as well as requirements of the ICCG Winterization and Flooding Preparedness and Response Plan.

The Allocation prioritized procurement and cross-border delivery of winter items (winterized non-food items, tents), life-saving medical supplies to sustain primary and secondary health facilities, in addition to provision of cash and voucher assistance towards a timely winterization and emergency preparation and response.

The RA1 also considered the recent cholera outbreak and thus enabled particularly WASH and Health partners to support the WoS cholera preparedness and response plan.