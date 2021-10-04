Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund: 2021 Cumulative Dashboard (As of 21 September 2021)

In 2021, the OCHA Turkey Humanitarian Financing Unit (HFU) through the Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF) conducted one Standard Allocation and three Reserve Allocations to address the urgent and unmet humanitarian needs in northwest Syria. Through these allocations conducted between February and June, $100.2 million was allocated to 103 projects, across ten clusters. These allocations were made possible with timely donor contributions that amounted to $124.4 million (as of 1 September). The priorities under these allocations were jointly identified with the guidance of the Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator (DRHC), the SCHF Advisory Board and bilateral consultations with the Gaziantep hub-based clusters. During the preparations for these allocations, the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was in the process of development. In lieu of the of the HRP, the allocation strategies that were developed followed closely the anticipated response and immediate priorities as listed in the ‘2021 Needs and Response Summary’ circulated at the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in February, the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the quarterly needs and gaps analysis circulated via the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). To complement these documents, a set of guiding principles was developed and endorsed by the SCHF Advisory Board to guide the allocation process for 2021.