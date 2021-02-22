Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund: 2020 Allocation Dashboard (Cumulative) - As of 31 December 2020

In 2020, the Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF) remained a major funding mechanism of the Syria cross-border response. The Fund allocated a record $185.9 million, through two standard, four reserve allocations and activation of the COVID-19 flexibility guidelines. It received $155 million in contributions from 15 donors. Thanks to such generous contributions, the SCHF became the largest CBPF globally in 2020. In February, the SCHF responded to the large-scale displacement of 950,000 people with a first reserve allocation of $62 million. In April, a further allocation of $31.3 million to the COVID-19 response: $20.5 million through a reserve allocation, cost extensions and reprogramming, and an additional $10.8 million under the second standard allocation in October 2020. This allocation prioritized the urgent needs related to COVID-19 and winterization. In May, the largest ever SCHF standard allocation of $81.4 million supported 2.4 million people with basic services across 10 sectors. A reserve allocation was launched in August to support the rehabilitation of 20km roads to facilitate the movement of goods from Bab Al Hawa to northern rural Aleppo. 56 per cent of the direct funding allocated in 2020 was through national NGOs. The SCHF closed the year with a limited carry-over of $16.8 million and early contributions are much welcome in 2021 and allow for a new allocation as soon as possible to respond to serious funding gaps.