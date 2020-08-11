Syria

Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund: 2020 Allocation Dashboard (Cumulative) - As of 13 July 2020

By July, the SCHF has allocated a record $168 million through one standard and three reserve allocations; exceeding at mid-year the total funding allocated in 2019 by $46 million. The first reserve allocation of $62 million aimed to address the critical needs of newly displaced people following the escalation of violence in the beginning of the year. With the global outbreak of COVID-19, the SCHF allocated $20.5 million through a reserve allocation, cost extensions and reprogramming to support the prevention, preparedness and response to COVID-19 in northwest Syria. The first standard allocation launched in May totalled $81.4 million and supports 2.2 million people with basic services across 10 sectors. Since the beginning of the year, the SCHF scaled-up funding through cash and voucher and continued its efforts to support quality programming. Half of the funding is allocated directly to national partners.

