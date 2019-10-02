Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund (as of 11 September 2019)

Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund has so far received contributions from thirteen donors amounting US$71.8 million. Through three allocations (one standard and two reserve) a total of $77.3 million was allocated. The first reserve allocation was launched in response to the floods affecting northwest Syria, while the standard allocation was launched to continue provision of life-saving support and services to conflict-affected populations in northwest Syria. The second reserve allocation was launched to respond to highest priority emergency requirements of people affected by the violence that have either been recently displaced in Idleb with the highest severity or remained in heavily affected frontline areas. The fund remained flexible to adjust to the changing context by reprogramming some projects while expanding others to target additional needs and increasing allocated funding.