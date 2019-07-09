Syria crisis - WHO's Response in Al-Hol Camp, Al-Hasakeh Governorate - Issue 9 | 7-21 June 2019

3889 Health consultations provided

3833 Beneficiaries reached with medicines

948 Mental health and psychosocial support services provided

795 First-aid and emergency services provided Children with severe acute malnutrition referred for specialized treatment

Situation

The population of Al-Hol camp is gradually decreasing as people return to their villages and homes. More than 900 people left the camp during the reporting period. Its population now stands at 70 285 compared to almost 75 000 at the end of April 2019.

Nine medical points are reporting regularly to the disease Early Warning and Response System (EWARS).

The main diseases reported included diarrhoea (due to contaminated water and inadequate sanitation and hygiene facilities). Other diseases reported were leishmaniasis, influenza-like illnesses, severe acute malnutrition and suspected cases of tuberculosis and measles.

The results of tests conducted on 20 water points showed that most water sources were contaminated.

Most of the camp’s water tanks still have no covers.

Three new field hospitals are functioning only partially and lack regular supplies of blood to support surgical services. Moreover, they do not have enough staff to support 24/7 emergency surgery and they are struggling to manage the round-the-clock admission of patients. WHO and hospital managers are negotiating with the blood bank in Al-Hasakeh national hospital to secure regular supplies of blood.