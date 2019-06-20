Syria crisis - WHO's Response in Al-Hol Camp, Al-Hasakeh Governorate - Issue 8, 25 May-7 June 2019

Situation

• Over the past two weeks, a total of 633 people have left the camp. This number includes 107 people who returned to their homes in north-east Syria. There were no new arrivals during the reporting period.

• Nine medical points are reporting regularly to the disease Early Warning And Response System (EWARS).

Leishmaniasis, acute diarrhoea, bloody diarrhoea and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) remain the most commonly reported diseases.

• 38 new cases of leishmaniasis were detected. All patients are being treated by a WHO-supported mobile team in coordination with the Al-Hasakeh Directorate of Health.

• Seven suspected cases of measles were reported. No new cases of tuberculosis were detected during the reporting period.

• 30 children with severe acute malnutrition with medical complications were admitted to Al-Hikmah hospital during the reporting period, of whom 22 were discharged, one died and the remainder are still under treatment. Mortality rates related to severe acute malnutrition remain below the emergency threshold.

• Two new static health care points have been established, bringing the total number to 12. There is still an acute shortage of health care points in the Foreign Annex.

• 35 water sources were tested for microbial contamination in Al-Hasakeh water national laboratory during the reporting period. All 35 samples tested negative for contamination. WHO continues to test the quality of water from different sources in the camp.

• Stool samples from patients with diarrhoea were tested for salmonella, E-coli and cholera , with all samples testing negative. Blood samples from patients with suspected measles were also sent for testing, and all samples tested negative.

• Following intensive negotiations by WHO, the local authorities have given their approval in principle to evacuate a patient requiring advanced mental health treatment.