Syria crisis - WHO's Response in Al-Hol Camp, Al-Hasakeh Governorate - Issue 7, 12-24 May 2019

2975 Consultations provided

2953 Beneficiaries reached with medicines

17 Children with severe acute malnutrition referred for specialized treatment

1087 First-aid and emergency services provided

1302 Mental health and psychosocial support services provided

Situation:

The camp remains severely overcrowded, with more than 73 000 people living in an area designed to hold 10 000.

There are acute shortages of health care and other basic services.

The severe shortage of health care services has improved somewhat following the recent establishment of three field hospitals inside the camp. However, there remains an acute lack of fixed health care points inside the Foreign Annex.

12 WHO-supported health teams (7 mobile team, 2 mobile clinic , 1 leishmaniosis team and 2 vaccination team) are providing health care services (including leishmaniasis treatments and mental health and psychosocial support), vaccinating children and reporting cases of epidemic-prone diseases to WHO’s disease surveillance system (EWARS).

Jointly with local partners, WHO has introduced and is maintaining and supporting the registration of mortality cases in Al Hol camp. Daily and weekly mortality rates (including crude and children under five (U5)) were calculated, monitored and shared with key stakeholders. The analysis indicated the rates were within standard emergency thresholds.

Mortality rates for children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) with medical complications also remain below the emergency threshold of 5% according to WHO guidelines.

In response to growing numbers of suspected cases of measles, WHO is supporting measles vaccination efforts. Thus far, approximately 5000 children have been vaccinated against the disease.

More than 70% of water tanks in the camp lack covers, leaving the water vulnerable to contamination. Children are bathing directly in the tanks, exacerbating the problem.

The referral of patients remains a critical issue. Currently, patients are being referred to the WHO-supported private Al-Hikmah hospital in Qamishli, but the hospital is severely overstretched.