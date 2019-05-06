Syria crisis - WHO's Response in Al-Hol Camp, Al-Hasakeh Governorate - Issue 5, 12-25 April 2019
2172 Consultations provided
2019 Beneficiaries reached with medicines Tons of medical supplies delivered
1019 First-aid services provided
380 Mental health and psycho-social support services provided
Situation
The number of new arrivals in the camp has decreased dramatically (222 over the last two weeks compared with over 37 000 between 1 December 2018 and 28 February 2019). However, it remains severely overcrowded. A total of 73 477 people are living in an area originally designed to hold 10 000.
The severe overcrowding greatly increases the risk of communicable diseases. Compounding the situation, health care and other essential services are overwhelmed.
Eight WHO-supported medical teams are working round the clock to provide health care services inside in the camp.
The foreign annex still lacks adequate health care services (only one mobile clinic is operating in this area).
During the reporting period 24 people died.