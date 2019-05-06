06 May 2019

Syria crisis - WHO's Response in Al-Hol Camp, Al-Hasakeh Governorate - Issue 5, 12-25 April 2019

2172 Consultations provided

2019 Beneficiaries reached with medicines Tons of medical supplies delivered

1019 First-aid services provided

380 Mental health and psycho-social support services provided

Situation

  • The number of new arrivals in the camp has decreased dramatically (222 over the last two weeks compared with over 37 000 between 1 December 2018 and 28 February 2019). However, it remains severely overcrowded. A total of 73 477 people are living in an area originally designed to hold 10 000.

  • The severe overcrowding greatly increases the risk of communicable diseases. Compounding the situation, health care and other essential services are overwhelmed.

  • Eight WHO-supported medical teams are working round the clock to provide health care services inside in the camp.

  • The foreign annex still lacks adequate health care services (only one mobile clinic is operating in this area).

  • During the reporting period 24 people died.

