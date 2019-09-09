Syria crisis - WHO's Response in Al-Hol Camp, Al-Hasakeh Governorate - Issue 12 | 19 July - 1 August 2019
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 01 Aug 2019
Situation
- The Security situation is still considered as unstable inside the camp due to the stress caused by the deplorable and unbearable living conditions, the inhabitants of the camp have been experiencing. However, during reporting period, 126 people left the camp to Manbij district in Aleppo governorate.
- 18 static medical points, eight mobile teams, three delivery clinics, two leishmaniasis teams, two vaccination teams, two family well-being centers and three field hospitals are providing health services to the camp’s inhabitants in different sectors of the camp.
- The Foreigners Annex is still suffering from the lack for full provision of health services, as only one static health point is operating outside the Annex.
- The Water Sanitation And Hygiene (WASH) sector at WHO has conducted quality monitoring visits to different sectors to monitor and assess the water quality at the camp.
- 12 medical points are reporting to the Early Warning, Alert and Response System (EWARS). Reports show the most common morbidities like acute diarrhea, influenza-like illnesses, severe acute malnutrition, typhoid, scabies and lice.
- Five new tuberculosis cases were confirmed and one suspected typhoid fever case was detected while no measles or acute flaccid paralysis cases were reported.
- Multi-specialized health officers from WHO country office have conducted various field missions to Al-Hol camp to assess and document WHO’s health intervention response in the camp.
Coordination
- WHO-supported health teams along with health partners operating in the camp, participate in health coordination meetings regularly held at the camp. Health partners share observations on health needs and provide updates on the response provided in addition to raising and jointly addressing challenges faced.
- WHO conducted a meeting with the WASH sector at the camp to discuss the results of analyzed ice and water samples which were collected from random sources from different sectors at the camp.
Response
- WHO airlifted a new medical shipment to the health partners at the camp. The shipment contains more than 10 900 treatments including trauma kits and essential medicines. Moreover, WHO distributed several medical supplies from existing stocks in Qamishlywhich contain various treatments, medical equipment and water sanitation tools to WHO-supported partners who provide health care services in the camp.
- WHO distributed batches of medical supplies containing life-saving medicines, antibiotics, therapeutic milk, intravenous fluids, anesthetics and analgesics to both WHO-contracted Al-Hikmah and Al-Hayat private hospitals to strengthen the health response to the referred patients from the camp.
- WHO health partners newly integrated of mental health services at the existing static health points in phase 5 and phase 7 at the camp. During the reporting period, WHO health partners provided 27 psychiatric consultations about the most common mental health cases like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
- Eleven new cases of severe acute malnutrition with complications were referred for treatment at the WHOcontracted Al-Hikmah private hospital in Al-Hasakeh governorate. Al-Hikmeh now hosts a total of eight children undergoing treatment. During the reporting period, nine children were discharged after completing their treatment protocol and referred to outpatient care at the camp, while the rest are still under treatment.
- WHO health partners conducted 463 tests and 8 awareness sessions during the HIV campaign inside the camp. All test results were negative and 4480 people from the camp were enrolled in the awareness sessions to receive essential information about HIV such as transmission, risk factors, diagnosis, prevention and treatment.
- The five newly detected Tuberculosis patients were referred to Al-Hasakheh DoH specialized TB program to receive the proper treatment.
- WHO conducted two on job trainings for health workers at the camp on the functionality and the usage of the EWARS system.