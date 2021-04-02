Syria Crisis Response Summary (March 2021)

As the brutal conflict in Syria enters its second decade, millions of people continue to be in need. It is estimated that over 500,000 people have been killed in the conflict between the Assad regime, extremist groups and moderate opposition. In response to the crisis, the UK has spent over £3.5 billion between February 2012 and December 2020.

This includes FCDO allocations to over 30 implementing partners (including United Nations agencies, international non-governmental organisations and the Red Cross) and is helping to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable people in Syria and of refugees in the region, while also providing support to refugee-hosting countries. Our support has reached millions of people and has saved lives in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.