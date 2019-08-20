Syria crisis response summary, 8 August 2019

As the brutal conflict continues in Syria, millions of people continue to be in need. Hundreds of thousands have been killed in the conflict between the Assad regime, extremist groups and moderate opposition groups. In response to the crisis, the UK has committed £2.81 billion2 since 2012. This includes DFID allocations to over 30 implementing partners (including United Nations agencies, international non-governmental organisations and the Red Cross) and is helping to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable people in Syria and of refugees in the region. It also includes allocations made under the UK Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) to support local capacity and build stability in the region. Our support is reaching millions of people and has saved lives in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.

Key Country Objectives

Syria

• Meet the needs of the most vulnerable people including in hard-to-reach areas.

• Build resilience at individual and community levels to enable people to cope in the short term while building capacity for the future.

• Improve the effectiveness of the overall international response to the crisis.

Lebanon

• Provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable Syrians, Palestinians and Lebanese, that, over time, strengthens the resilience of refugees in a sustainable way.

• Expand the education system to reach Syrian refugee children whilst maintaining the quality of education for Lebanese children.

• Support the most vulnerable and conflict-prone municipalities to provide and improve basic service delivery and infrastructure.

• Expand jobs and livelihoods opportunities for both Lebanese and Syrians.

Jordan

• Provide humanitarian assistance and services for the most vulnerable in refugee camps and host communities.

• Support the delivery of basic services in municipalities with the most refugees.

• Improve quality of education for all early grade primary school children in Jordan and integrate Syrian refugees into education system.

• Support job creation for refugees and Jordanians.

Turkey/Iraq/Egypt

• In Turkey, support for Syrian refugees is provided through the European Union’s Facility for Refugees, which includes: monthly cash transfers that enable refugees to cover their basic needs for food and shelter; finance to build and equip schools and pay and train teachers; and support to train medical staff and provide primary healthcare and other medical services.

• In Iraq, support for Syrian refugees has been included in the wider UK Iraq Crisis response from 2015. Support for Syrian refugees in Egypt was last provided in 2013-14.

• Build longer term stability by supporting Jordan’s programme of political and economic reform.

Regional

• Use international diplomacy - including in the UN Security Council - to protect civilians from violence, get aid to all those who need it wherever they are and improve the effectiveness of the UN-led response.

• Provide support to improve response coordination, information management and monitoring and evaluation.

• Mobilise increased international funding for the crisis and ensure effective implementation of the financial and policy commitments made at the London Syria Conference 2016 (https://www.supportingsyria2016.com/)