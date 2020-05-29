Syria Crisis Response: COVID-19 Situation Update Syria, Jordan, & Turkey - Situation Report No.3 | May 2020

Situation Update

58 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health to date - including three fatalities and 36 recovered cases.

No cases of COVID-19 have been identified in North-West Syria among civilian population.

However, 8 confirmed cases within Turkish Army in Afrin have been evacuated to Turkey. 6 positive tests of COVID-19 were reported by the authorities in North-East Syria through their own laboratory capacity, as well as three recovered cases. No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have so far been reported in Al-Hol camp.

Civilians are affected by a deteriorating economic and security situation, due to the Syrian Pound reaching new lows and an increase in improvised explosive device (IED) incidents.

Only 57 public hospitals (64%) are fully functioning in the country. There is a considerable shortage of trained staff and a high turnover rate, all of which reduce its capacity to manage cases, and of medical equipment essential for case management, including ventilators.

Border closures, sanctions, the volatility of the exchange rate, banking challenges in Lebanon, and other factors that impact the import of certain medical supplies critical to an effective COVID-19 response are a concern.

Pumps, sterilisation equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) are in short supply in the local market, resulting in the inability of partners to procure items, or increased costs due to price hikes.