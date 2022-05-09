Syria Crisis: Overview of Funding Needs 2022

More than a decade of hostilities and humanitarian crisis have had a profound impact on the situation of women and girls in Syria, across the region and beyond. The crisis has put a significant strain on the delivery of sexual and reproductive health services, including maternal health care, as the number of women dying during pregnancy and childbirth continues to increase in Syria and neighbouring countries. Conflict and displacement have also brought unprecedented risks for women and girls’ and increased their vulnerability to physical and sexual violence at the same time as services have become scarcer on the ground; child marriage rates have spiked.

In 2021, as part of its regional response to the crisis, UNFPA delivered sexual and reproductive health services to more than 1.1 million people. Some 600,000 people were reached with services to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, including 200,000 adolescent girls, and around 150,000 women were provided with cash assistance.

In 2022, UNFPA is appealing for a total of USD 145.2 million to continue its lifesaving work in Syria and five neighbouring countries hosting the majority of Syrian refugees — Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.