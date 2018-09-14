Syria Crisis: Northeast Syria Situation Report No. 27 (15 July 2018 - 31 August 2018)

Highlights

An estimated 152,360 individuals returned to Ar-Raqqa city since October 2017, although conditions remain unconducive for returns due to high levels of destruction and explosive hazard contamination. Sub-standard living conditions in IDP sites, protracted displacement, movement restrictions and a lack of information on the scale and scope of explosive hazard risks in Raqqa city may all be factors leading IDPs to return

Although humanitarian actors are gradually increasing their presence and operations in major areas of return in Ar-Raqqa city and in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, explosive hazard contamination remains is also hampering humanitarian access and operations, assessments in both governorates.

On 18 August, a non-governmental organization was targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Raqqa city. The last vehicle of the convoy was hit by a remote controlled IED, injuring one person. While an investigation is ongoing, this is the first time an international organization is targeted in such an attack. The security situation is being closely monitored by all humanitarian organizations.

An estimated 204,950 people have returned to their areas of origin within Deir-ez-Zor Governorate since November 2017. The situation of civilians who remain trapped in the final ISIL-held enclave in Syria along the east bank of the Euphrates River in southern rural Deir-ez-Zor remains a significant concern amidst ongoing reports of airstrikes, ground offensives, explosive hazard contamination.

Between the 23 June and the end of August some 500 cases of typhoid was reported in Al-Hasakeh Governorate. This outbreak of typhoid is in addition to ongoing reports of acute bloody diarrhea in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, with some 451 cases reported over the reporting period.

Situation Overview

Explosive hazard contamination remains a significant threat to civilians returning to Ar-Raqqa city. Despite a gradual reduction in the average number of blast-related cases reported by health facilities, significant concerns persist around the safety and security of people returning to their homes in Ar-Raqqa city.

In response to the extensive risks presented by explosive hazard contamination to both the returnee population as well as humanitarian organizations and basic services providers operating in Ar-Raqqa city, efforts have been made to scale up the mine action response efforts since January 2018. In addition to mine risk education activities, including the provision of risk education and training of trainers in IDP sites in Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh governorates, humanitarian mine action organizations conduct explosive hazard surveys and removal in contaminated areas of Ar-Raqqa Governorate and have started area-based operations in Ar-Raqqa city in June 2018. Stabilization actors continue clearance operations in Ar-Raqqa city, focusing on key infrastructure, with a coordination mechanism available to include sites prioritized by the humanitarian community.

Significant challenges persist with regards to explosive hazard survey and removal operations in Ar-Raqqa city, including the overall security situation, the significant level of destruction and contamination, the nature of the contamination and the availability of assets required to safely operate in such an environment. Increased efforts are required over the short and longer term to ensure the safe return of displaced populations.

Following the first United Nations (UN) inter-agency assessment mission to Raqqa City in April 2018, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and the United Nations Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) conducted a follow-up visit in June to further assess the security environment - including the explosive hazard threats - in order to inform the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) regarding the situation and mitigation measures required for the deployment of UN humanitarian support to the city. A longer mission with Humanitarian Mine Action experts is being planned to conduct explosive hazards risk assessment and mapping of safe sites and areas which will be used for UN humanitarian deployment in the near future. Humanitarian organizations which are already operating in Ar-Raqqa city have implemented a number of mitigating measures to reduce explosive hazard risks.

These include thorough mapping of areas of operation (e.g. delineating marked routes), mitigation measures at distribution sites (e.g. identify safe distribution locations and procedures with mine action operators), and extensive coordination with local interlocutors and risk education activities (targeting humanitarian personnel and civilians).

While overall conditions are still not in place for the safe, dignified and sustainable return of IDPs to most parts of ArRaqqa city, between October 2017 and August 2018 an estimated 152,360 individuals have returned to Ar-Raqqa city, including approximately 3,765 over the current reporting period. The difficult and challenging conditions in areas of displacement, particularly IDP sites, the lack of resilience opportunities, the ongoing limitations in movement, particularly in certain IDP sites in Al-Hassakeh Governorate, are believed to be push factors, prompting people to return to Ar-Raqqa city despite the considerable risks to personal safety.

According to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) cluster, 322,100 displacements from and within Ar-Raqqa Governorate were recorded during 2017, largely from Ar-Raqqa city. Displacement is likely to become more protracted, as indicated by consultations undertaken earlier this year with IDPs in major sites in AlHasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates. Despite the aforementioned returns to Ar-Raqqa city, a significant number of people continue to be displaced and face challenging conditions. As of 28 July an estimated 90,000 people remain displaced in IDP sites1 across northeast Syria. The conditions in many of these IDP sites remains difficult, with numerous reports of restrictions on the freedom of movement of civilians, with the complex and onerous system of sponsorship hampering the ability of IDPs to move to non-camp locations and limiting access to services outside the camp. Humanitarian conditions in many of these sites are also reported to be challenging, with over 100 cases of typhoid reported in Areesha camp in Al-Hasakeh Governorate during the first week of August alone. At the same time, the referral of medical cases from IDP sites in Al-Hasakeh to receive medical treatment in Ar-Raqqa Governorate remains limited, with damage to the Ar-Raqqa-Samra bridge preventing such movements. These challenges may lead people to return to Ar-Raqqa city before conditions are in place for safe return.

Access to basic services within Ar-Raqqa city continues to gradually improve. The number of health facilities in ArRaqqa city has increased over the first half of the year with at least six hospitals operational, including five private hospitals where services are provided for a fee and one primary healthcare facility. This primary healthcare facility opened at the beginning of June and, supported by an NGO, has a capacity to receive 100 patients per day. Despite these improvements, as of July 2018 the Health sector continued to highlight major gaps in primary and secondary health care, nutrition services as well as comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care (CEmONC) in ArRaqqa city. The constant increase in the number of victims of explosive hazards also contribute to increase the needs of the health sector, especially for emergency trauma care, physical rehabilitation and psychosocial support.

Although Ar-Raqqa city has still not seen its electricity supply network restored (with people reliant on generators), during the reporting period electricity supply was restored to the northern rural areas of Ar-Raqqa governorate following seven years without access to electricity. Power supply lines were installed across the villages of AlKhnezat, Kalata, Al-Abbara, Al-Rahiyat, and Mezila. providing an estimated 50,000 individuals with access to electricity for between five and eight hours a day. The resumption of electricity has also facilitated a restoration of other basic services and livelihoods such as water pumping stations and bakeries. Reports continue to be received with regards the gradual restoration of livelihoods in Ar-Raqqa Governorate, with maize and cotton cultivation in rural Ar-Raqqa having reportedly resumed while several poultry farms have also reportedly been rehabilitated during the reporting period.

However, overall water supply particularly in Ar-Raqqa city continues to be a challenge with ongoing concerns around water quality. On the 26 August, some 500 people in Ar-Raqqa city reportedly exhibited signs of water-borne illness and were taken to medical facilities in the city. These cases are reportedly due to consumption of contaminated water, with some reports that the poisoning may have resulted from poor chlorination and/or lack of chlorination supplies. To address this one NGO is procuring six water pumps, a second NGO is planning to conduct an awareness campaign around the chlorination of water stations, while a third NGO has committed to provide two tons of chlorination supplies. WASH partners have committed to improving water trucking to Ar-Raqqa city by augmenting monitoring and chlorination.