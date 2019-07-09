09 Jul 2019

Syria crisis: North-west Syria update 15 May – 30 June 2019 (Issue 2)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (522.92 KB)

2.1 million People expected to be in need of humanitarian aid

1.3 million Internally displaced people in north-west Syria

330,000 Recently displaced individuals from 1 May to 13 June

38 Verified attacks on health care

31 Health staff killed

SITUATION OVERVIEW

-The escalation of conflict in north-west Syria continued unabated during the reporting period, impacting civilians, health care infrastructure and health service provision in northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates.

  • Since the beginning of the year, there have been 38 attacks on health care, resulting in 31 deaths and 55 injuries of health staff.

  • Due to the recent crisis, it is estimated that over 330 000 people have been newly displaced, moving mostly to areas near the Turkish border in northern Idleb. In these areas, a large number of IDPs who were displaced previously are already present. More than half of the population in Idleb governorate are already IDPs.

  • Recently displaced people have mostly settled in either already densely populated camps that are at full or excess capacity, or in makeshift camps in the countryside.
    Some have found refuge with host families or in mosques and schools. This has put an additional strain on health care service delivery.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.