Syria crisis: North-west Syria update 15 May – 30 June 2019 (Issue 2)

2.1 million People expected to be in need of humanitarian aid

1.3 million Internally displaced people in north-west Syria

330,000 Recently displaced individuals from 1 May to 13 June

38 Verified attacks on health care

31 Health staff killed

SITUATION OVERVIEW

-The escalation of conflict in north-west Syria continued unabated during the reporting period, impacting civilians, health care infrastructure and health service provision in northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 38 attacks on health care, resulting in 31 deaths and 55 injuries of health staff.

Due to the recent crisis, it is estimated that over 330 000 people have been newly displaced, moving mostly to areas near the Turkish border in northern Idleb. In these areas, a large number of IDPs who were displaced previously are already present. More than half of the population in Idleb governorate are already IDPs.