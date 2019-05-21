Syria crisis: North-west Syria update 01-15 May 2019 (Issue 1)

2.1 million People expected to be in need of humanitarian aid

1.3 million Internally displaced people in north-west Syria

179,648 People displaced between 29 April – 9 May 2019

18 Verified attacks on healthcare

4 Health staff killed

SITUATION OVERVIEW

WHO and health partners are responding in accordance with the readiness plan prepared in anticipation of increased conflict in north-west Syria.

The areas that recently displaced people are moving towards are already densely populated – often to areas with camps at full or excess capacity, putting additional strain on services.

As of 15 May, 49 health facilities have totally or partially suspended service provision. These health facilities provided at least 171,000 consultations, 2,760 major surgeries and 1424 new-born deliveries per month to a highly vulnerable population.

Since the escalation of the conflict on 28 April, 18 health facilities have been hit and put out of service.

Approximately 300,000 people have been affected by the recent crisis, many of whom have been displaced multiple times in the recent past. As such, their ability to cope is reduced or compromised.

HEALTH PRIORITIES

As a result of the conflict, there are no functioning hospitals in northern Hama. Health care provision is extremely limited and needs to be addressed. Despite this area being the most volatile, all people in need are to be provided with uninterrupted healthcare, and when necessary, evacuated to the closest and most appropriate health facility for emergency treatment.

Health service provision needs to be scaled up in areas where internally displaced people (IDPs) are arriving. There are primary and secondary health facilities present; however, due to the large influx they are overstretched. Moreover, not all IDPs have access to the health facilities due to various reasons including lack of transport. They need to be reached through mobile teams.